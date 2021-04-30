Rainbow Rose Center Named 2021 Advocate of the Year

The Rainbow Rose Center has been recognized as "a champion for LGBTQ equality in Central Pennsylvania."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County's Rainbow Rose Center has been named the 2021 Advocate of the Year by the Keystone Business Alliance, Central Pa’s LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.

As the Advocate of the Year, the Rainbow Rose Center has been recognized as "a champion for LGBTQ equality in Central Pennsylvania, committed to creating change that will benefit LGBTQ and allied businesses and professionals in Central Pennsylvania," also according to the release.

“Rainbow Rose Center is thrilled and honored to receive this tremendous recognition as Keystone Business Alliance’s 2021 Advocate of the Year," Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro said. "The last year was challenging and unprecedented for so many, us included, so this honor is especially meaningful. We are a small, young non-profit organization driven solely by hardworking volunteers who have a calling to enhance the lives of York County’s LGBTQ community.”

The Rainbow Rose Center was opened in May 2019 and grew out of "community-connecting Equality Fest events," that are hosted in York County since 2014, when marriage equality was reached. It is a 100% volunteer-based organization.