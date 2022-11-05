Two local radio stations partner with the York Economic Alliance to host annual hiring fair

Some of the companies that will be participating in the event include: UPS, FedEx, Hollywood York, System One, and Kinsley Construction.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — SportsRadio 98.9 FM,1350 AM WOYK, and the York County Economic Alliance are helping area companies continue their growth and the economy's recovery by pairing them with local job seekers.

The organizations announced the return of the York Hiring Fair, which will match up companies and candidates on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

This is the fifth year the organizations are hosting the event that has drawn more than 50 area companies to the ballpark's concourse for one-on-one conversations and information exchanges with York area residents seeking everything from first-time employment to the next steps in their careers.

Some of the companies that will be participating in the event include: UPS, FedEx, Hollywood York, System One, and Kinsley Construction.