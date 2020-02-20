Department of Health warns of dangers of exposure to rabid raccoon in Dauphin County

A rabid raccoon was found in Wildwood Park. Now, officials are warning anyone that may have been exposed to contact health experts for help.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Department of Health is warning residents that may have been exposed or had a pet exposed to a rabid raccoon in Dauphin County.

According to Brittany Lauffer, a public information officer with the Department of Health, a rabid raccoon was found on February 18 in Wildwood Park.

The raccoon attacked a person on that date, and was confirmed positive with rabies on February 19.

Anyone with human exposure to the animal is encouraged to call either the Dauphin County State Health Center on Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They can be reached at 717-346-1470 or at 1-877-PA-HEALTH for after hours calls.