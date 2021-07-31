Pregnant Maryland woman's shooting death remains unsolved one year later

Police believe that at this stage of the investigation, any small piece of information could help put together critical details in the case.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Investigators are still trying to find who is responsible for shooting a pregnant Maryland woman in her home on Dovecote Drive in Columbia one year ago.

On the anniversary of her death, Howard County Police are renewing their plea for information in shooting, which resulted in the death of Rabiah Ahmad and her baby. Detectives are now offering a reward of $30,000.

According to police, Ahmad, 30, was shot inside her home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive around 11 p.m. on July 31, 2020. She was 28 weeks pregnant. Ahmad died at the hospital. Doctors delivered her baby girl, Ahja, who remained in critical condition until she died five days later.

At the time, police responded to the address on Dovecote where several people were living for a report of gunshots. Officers discovered that multiple bullets had been fired into the house from the outside. Ahmad, who had recently moved to Maryland and had only been staying in the home for a few months, was shot once, according to police. No one else was hurt.

Detectives do not believe Ahmad was the target of the shooting and have followed up every lead in this case, but have not found a suspect.

“Over the course of a year, things change,” said Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers. “Relationships change. Someone who may have been reluctant to come forward a year ago may be ready now. We are putting out this reminder on this tragic anniversary that we are still working this case and offering a significant reward. I urge anyone who can help us solve this senseless tragedy to come forward.”

Detectives are re-releasing video of the car they believe was used in the murder, an older-model white sedan. The video shows the vehicle traveling along the 8000 block of Harriet Tubman Lane shortly after the shooting.