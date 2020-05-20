Rabbittransit, Capital Area Transit, and Red Rose Transit bus lines will all be closed on Memorial Day

Rabbittransit, Capital Area Transit and the Red Rose Transit Authority announced this week that they will all be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
The three transit companies serve the York-Adams, Harrisburg, and Lancaster areas.
Rabbittransit's Gray Line service in Gettysburg is the only exception -- that line will remain open and running its normal summer schedule on Monday, Rabbittransit said.
For more information, visit the Rabbittransit, Capital Area Transit, and Red Rose Transit Authority websites.