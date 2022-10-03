Survey: Pennsylvania is the sixth-worst state in the nation when it comes to potholes

Michigan, Indiana, Washington, Rhode Island and Vermont all rank ahead of Pa., according to a survey conducted by Lending Tree's Quote Wizard.

YORK, Pa. — In a result that will come as a shock to precisely zero Pennsylvania drivers, a recent survey conducted by Quote Wizard by Lending Tree determined the Keystone State is among the worst in the nation when it comes to potholes.

Pennsylvania checks in at No. 6 on the list, which was created by Quote Wizard analysts that mined the data from Google search statistics for pothole-related complaints and repairs over the last year.

Michigan tops the list, followed by Indiana, Washington, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

New Jersey follows Pennsylvania at No. 7, while Ohio, Tennessee and New York round out the top ten.

Wyoming, Nebraska and Delaware have the fewest potholes, according to Quote Wizard's survey.

Philadelphia is the nation's fourth-worst city when it comes to potholes, according to Quote Wizard.

Quote Wizard also found that drivers between the ages of 35 and 44 reported more pothole damage than any other age group, with almost one-third of drivers saying they’ve dealt with pothole damage in the last year.

Potholes can do everything from damage your tires to ruin your suspension, including:

Pop your tire

Damage your wheel rims

Ruin the engine or exhaust system

Throw off your alignment

Ruin your car's shocks and struts

According to AAA, the average repair bill associated with one of these pothole mishaps is $306. In 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less.

Here are some ways to protect your car from potholes, according to Quote Wizard: