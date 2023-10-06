At long last, repair work is set to begin on bridge carrying Queen Street over I-83 in York, PennDOT says

The project is expected to start on Friday, Oct. 13, and last until 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. Both Queen St. and I-83 will be closed in the area, PennDOT said.

YORK, Pa. — At long last, the repairs to a bridge carrying Queen Street over Interstate 83 in York are expected to begin next weekend.

The first phase of the oft-delayed repair project will commence on Friday, October 13, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

That's the good news.

The bad news -- for commuters, anyway -- is that the repair work will require the closure of both Queen Street and Interstate 83 in work area for a three-day span that will last through Monday, October 16, PennDOT said.

The bridge needs to be repaired because of damage to a steel beam that occurred when the bridge was struck by a passing vehicle in February 2022. The bridge was hit for a second time a few months later, damaging a second support beam and forcing PennDOT to redo its repair plans.

That and a lack of materials caused the repair project to be delayed, PennDOT said.

The Queen Street bridge has been reduced to one lane since the first time it was struck, and that's caused a backup in traffic on I-83 in the area as well.

The delay in the start of repairs is frustrating to some drivers.

The cost of the repairs is now expected to exceed $1 million, according to PennDOT.

Next weekend's phase of the project includes the dismantling and removal of a support truss, steel beams and the bridge deck over the beams, according to PennDOT.

The three-day project is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and be finished by 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, according to PennDOT.

Detours will be in place for both roads through the weekend.

I-83 traffic will be detoured using the off- and on-ramps at the Exit 16 Interchange, Penn DOT said.

Motorists traveling south on Queen Street from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Route 182/Leader Heights Road (Exit 14), then return north on I-83 to Exit 16 and the south side of the Queen Street bridge.

Motorists traveling north on Queen Street from south of the closure should take northbound I-83 to Route 124/Mount Rose Avenue (Exit 18), then return south on I-83 to Exit 16 and the north side of the Queen Street bridge.

There may be delays along the detour route. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area, according to PennDOT.