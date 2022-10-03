Quarryville borough wants to hear your input on ways to better infrastructure

The borough will be having two public meetings and the first one will take place on March 21 at the municipal building.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The borough of Quarryville in Lancaster County is seeking input on what they're calling an "Active Transportation Plan," in hopes of redefining active ways to travel around the area, without the use of a car.

The borough is hoping that through public meetings and a survey, they can get input from the community on what’s most important to them. The goal for the Active Transportation Plan is to outline a vision and framework for how the borough would like to improve active transportation.

Active transportation is a means of getting around that is powered by human energy, such as walking and cycling.

“Some examples may be: completing sidewalk gaps, pathways off the roadways, in order to allow non-motorist access to facilities such as maybe the Quarryville Library," Scott Peiffer, the borough manager, said.

The borough has already hired a consultant and formed a committee of about 16 members. The next step is this public input they are seeking.

“We’d like to hear as much as possible from those folks that maybe have ideas, and plus we get some kind of data from that survey," Peiffer said.

Borough officials say their goal is to promote health living and bring more people into Quarryville.

“That’s where people want to live," Peiffer said. "The communities that provide safe, active transportation and ways to get around your community, that you feel safe doing, that’s where people want to buy a home."

The borough will be having two public meetings and the first one will take place on March 21 at the municipal building. They have until September of this year to adopt the plan.

To fill out a survey about the Active Transportation Plan, click here.