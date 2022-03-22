Quarryville borough installs flag disposal box outside municipal building

People can drop off worn U.S. flags that are no longer suitable for display, so that the flags can be disposed of respectfully in adherence to U.S. Flag Code.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County borough has come up with a novel way to respectfully dispose of U.S. flags that are no longer suitable for display.

The Quarryville Police Department recently announced the borough has placed a secure disposal box outside its municipal building, where people can drop off flags that are worn beyond repair and ensure they are disposed of respectfully.

The department points to the U.S. Flag Code, which states "the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

The disposal box is located just outside the main entrance of the building at 300 Saint Catherine Street.

The box is a gift from the Quarryville American Legion Post 603, the borough said on its website.

Retired flags can be placed in the box 24 hours a day, seven days a week.