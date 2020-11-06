Quarantine fatigue: What it is and how to avoid it

After months of staying at home, many people are unintentionally relaxing their safety guidelines.

YORK, Pa. — There's a new warning out when it comes to COVID-19 and your health. An unintentional phenomenon known as caution fatigue is being seen more often and it could end up causing major problems.

It's been a long 3 months of being told to wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and stay 6 feet away. If you're starting to find yourself no longer disinfecting your hands as often or making more unnecessary trips, you are definitely not alone.

Caution fatigue or quarantine fatigue is exactly what it sounds like. It's when we get tired of being warned constantly about being cautious. researchers say that as more places reopen, the mental exhaustion is causing us to let our guards down and doctors worry if we're not being as careful, we could see a huge spike in COVID-19 cases. So how do we overcome this?

A recent CNN report states that psychologists say first and foremost, you should try to reduce your stress level with self-care. Exercise, cook a warm meal for yourself or try meditating.

Next, if fear is no longer the motivating factor to follow pandemic safety guidelines, try shifting your mindset so that following them seems like a reward instead of work. (as silly as that sounds!)