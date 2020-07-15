Police investigating reports of Quantam Imaging employee breaching patient privacy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating reports that a Quantam Imaging and Therapeutic Associates employee allegedly breached a patient's privacy.
According to a Facebook post by Quantam Imaging, located in Lewisberry, they received reports of possible criminal activity involving a patient privacy breach by one of its non-physician employees, and immediately reported the incident to law enforcement:
Jason Loper, the Chief of the Fairview Township Police Department, says they were contacted about this incident on July 14, and can't comment further on the active investigation.
According to reports based on social media posts, an employee allegedly posted a photo of a patient's genitalia along with his name and date of birth.