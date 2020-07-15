Police investigating reports of Quantam Imaging employee breaching patient privacy

Quantam Imaging and Tharapeutic Associates reported to privacy breach to police who are currently investigating.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating reports that a Quantam Imaging and Therapeutic Associates employee allegedly breached a patient's privacy.

According to a Facebook post by Quantam Imaging, located in Lewisberry, they received reports of possible criminal activity involving a patient privacy breach by one of its non-physician employees, and immediately reported the incident to law enforcement:

Jason Loper, the Chief of the Fairview Township Police Department, says they were contacted about this incident on July 14, and can't comment further on the active investigation.