Rain cancels "Push-up Against Suicide" but can't stop goal to raise suicide prevention awareness

YORK, Pa. — The rain cancelled a York group’s planned attempt to break the world record for the most people doing a simultaneous push-up at People’s Bank Park before a York Revolution baseball game.

Bartz Brigade’s planned “Push-Up Against Suicide” on Aug. 22 was meant to draw attention to the 22 veterans who die by suicide a day, according to some estimates.

Staff still used the day to talk to York Revolution fans about reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Just because they have PTSD or depression or anxiety that it’s ok not to be ok. People struggle and the worst thing they can do is keep that stuff inside,” said Bartz Brigade founder and president Bruce Bartz.

Bartz Brigade was founded in honor of Trent Bartz, an Army veteran who died by suicide in 2015 at the age of 20.

Organizers plan to reschedule Push-Up Against Suicide for next year.

If you or a loved one is suffering from depression, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.