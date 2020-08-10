Push to engage young voters; pandemic presents challenges

With less than a month until the election and less than two weeks until the last day to register to vote, there's been a push to engage young voters

Dr. Stephen Medvic, Professor of Government at F&M College, said each person plays an important role in the election.

"We want elections to reflect the will of the people," Dr. Medvic said. "And it can only do that if most of the people, ideally all of the people, go out to vote and then we know, 'okay this is what the people want.'"

According to an analysis by Pew Research Center, voters under 30 made up just 13% of the electorate in 2016.

But how do you engage young or first-time voters, when many college campuses are nearly empty due to the pandemic?

"Students aren't out and about," Dr. Medvic said. "We can't sort of see them face-to-face in the dining hall or on the mall outside on campus. So it's just really difficult. It's a lot of emailing, it's a lot of word of mouth, it's a lot of professors trying to implore their students to register to vote but it's not as face-to-face as it normally would be."

Prior to the pandemic, the Department of State launched the Pennsylvania Campus Voting Challenge, a statewide nonpartisan voter turnout competition for colleges designed to increase voter interest and engagement among students.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Dr. Medvic believes the negative impact will be slight.