Here's a list of pumpkin patches in Central Pa.

Halloween is near, and one of the most commonly enjoyed activities by many is taking a trip to a nearby pumpkin patch to prepare!

Of course, everyone is trying to get outside to enjoy that last bit of tolerable weather before winter-like temperatures kick in.

The best part? Most patches offer more than just pumpkins. Some have other experiences, sweet treats, photo spots, and more.

Now, all that's left to do is grab your camera, your friends & family, and head out to whatever spot piques your interest in our area.

Here's a list of pumpkin patches in our area:

Smysers Richlawn Farms

Located at 2890 S. Salem Church Rd. in York, Smysers Richlawn Farms also features a petting zoo, sunflower field, and a sunflower maze.

Smysers Richlawn Farms website

Burton's Pumpkin Patch & Farm

This pumpkin patch is located at 3238 Rinely Road in Stewartstown.

According to its Facebook page, they are a family owned farm that harvests daily fresh produce.

They also offer pumpkins and decorative items during the fall season.

Burton's Pumpkin Patch & Farm Facebook page

Family Tree Farm, LLC

Family Tree Farm is located at 4688 Dairy Road in Red Lion.

You can pick apples and pumpkins through Saturday, October 25.

There is also an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, sunflower field, and corn maze to enjoy.

Family Tree Farm website

Stoltzfus Pumpkins

Stoltzfus Pumpkins is located at a farm at 1151 Landisville Road in Manheim.

The farm is said to be filled with harvest decorations including corn stalks, mums, corn wreathes, and a variety of other arrangements.

Stoltzfus Pumpkins entry on Real Lancaster County

Warehimes Pumpkin Patch

This patch is located at 185 Potato Road in Carlisle.

According to its Facebook page, Warehimes is a family owned pumpkin patch that has a large variety of pumpkins for sale.

There is not a corn maze for the Fall 2020 season.

Warehimes Pumpkin Patch Facebook page

Patchwork Pumpkin Farm

Patchwork Pumpkin Farm is located at 311 S. Faith Road in Grantville.

This farm features hayrides, duck races, a tire pyramid, slides, and of course, pumpkins!

Patchwork Pumpkin Farm is only open on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Patchwork Pumpkin Farm is only open on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.