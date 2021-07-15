PUC votes to lift moratorium on door-to-door energy sales put in place at beginning of COVID-19 outbreak

Suppliers must report their intent to resume door-to-door sales activities, the PUC said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday voted to lift the moratorium on door-to-door, public event and in-person energy sales and marketing activities by PUC jurisdictional competitive energy suppliers, which was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to lift the current moratorium, which was put in place on March 16 as part of the Commission's COVID-19 emergency order.

Thursday's action was taken after a 30-day public comment period in May on whether to modify or lift the emergency order, the PUC said.

In approving the decision to lift the moratorium, the Commission said it stipulated that suppliers engaging in door-to-door, public event, and in-person sales and marketing activities must continue to comply with relevant orders and guidance of the Governor and the Secretary of Health, as well as all applicable PUC regulations and orders.

Suppliers must also report their intent to resume door-to-door sales and marketing activities, the PUC said. The report must include the general time period and location that such planned activities will take place.

The suppliers must also report when they use a third-party vendor to conduct door-to-door sales and marketing activities, the PUC said. These report requirements will remain in effect until Sept. 30, according to the PUC.

Thursday’s action marks the fourth time that the Commission has modified the March 16 Emergency Order, the PUC said. By virtue of its June 4, 2020 Order, the PUC lifted the moratorium on in-person sales and marketing activities for activities at retail businesses open as a result of the Governor’s directives at that time.