PUC asks customers to conserve energy due to extreme cold

The Pa. Public Utility Commission is asking its customers to reduce their energy usage over Christmas weekend due to the extreme cold.
Credit: Steve Cukrov - stock.adobe.com

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Public Utility Commission (PUC) urged its customers to reduce their energy usage over Christmas weekend due to the extreme cold.

If health permits, customers are asked to reduce their energy usage from 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

PJM Interconnection, the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, issued an expanded cold weather alert and request for conservation in Pennsylvania. The company is expecting an increase in electricity demand across the region because of the extreme cold weather.

The PUC offers the following tips for reducing energy usage:

  • Set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits,
  • Postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times, and
  • Turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

The company also offers suggestions on how to stay warm while conserving electricity:

  • Keep doors and windows closed as much as possible, including garage doors.
  • Close doors to unused rooms and turn down the heat in those spaces.
  • Ensure air vents are not blocked in spaces you are using, to help the flow of heat.
  • Close curtains, drapes and blinds at night to help keep the heat in.

PJM also asked the 12 other states they serve and the District of Columbia to conserve energy.

