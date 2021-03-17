East Lampeter Township officials seek public input in renaming Lincoln Highway East tourist corridor

You can have a hand in naming the stretch of road home to many of Pennsylvania's tourist attractions.

LAMPETER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township officials want the public's help with coming up with a "unique name" for the Lincoln Highway East tourist corridor.

The stretch of road between Route 896 and Strasburg Pike is home to many of Pennsylvania's tourist attractions such as Dutch Wonderland, the American Music Theater, and many hotels and restaurants.

"The area is unique," Ralph Hutchison, East Lampeter Township Manager, said. "It is a hub for the tourism industry of Lancaster County. There's a number of attractions for people to come to. That whole mix of opportunity is there."