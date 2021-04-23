PSU welcomes fans back inside Beaver Stadium

Seniors and other fans were allowed inside to cheer on Penn State football players during a special spring practice.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A wave of blue and white entered Beaver Stadium as Penn State University Football Coach James Franklin shook players' hands.

For the first time in a year and a half, seniors and the general public were allowed back inside the stadium for a special spring football practice.

"I feel so excited and happy. I feel that seniors deserve this, and we've worked so hard through the pandemic," PSU senior Yamily Santana said.

Last weekend, first-year students had their chance to cheer on players inside the stadium.

This Friday, seniors and other fans had their turn.

It's not quite the traditional Blue, and White game that draws in 75,000 people, but seniors Newswatch 16 spoke to will take it.

"I'm so pumped. I'm so ready," Senior Autumn Barber said.

"I'm so excited. It's been a long time since we've been here," Senior Jordann Menear said.

The university had several social distancing measures in place inside the stadium. People had to stay masked up, and they had to stay seated in a pre-determined three-person group.

"I think it's appropriate for this kind of situation. I mean, I'm definitely for it. I feel safe," Senior Ian Rathgab said.

The next time seniors will be allowed back into Beaver Stadium will be in early May for graduation.

"Very happy. Yes, definitely sad to be graduating, but I'm glad we get to go in one more time," Senior Molly Groarke said.