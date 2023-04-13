PSP investigating multiple-vehicle crash in Lancaster

According to state police, a GMC Sierra driven by Kyle Hosking was involved in three separate crashes, causing damage to multiple properties and vehicles.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. on April 12.

At the scene, it was determined that the crash consisted of three separate crashes within one continued action.

According to PSP, the first crash happened when a car, driven by Kyle Hosking of Lancaster, drove into the driveway of a home. The car Hosking was driving, a GMC Sierra, struck a mailbox and cable box.

When neighbors came out to investigate the noise, Hosking's allegedly fled the scene in his car, traveling north.

He then turned right and was traveling east when he struck a PT Cruiser. Hosking's vehicle struck the PT Cruiser with its passenger side and continued to flee the scene, striking several mailboxes.

The final crash occurred when Hosking's vehicle hit a parked GMC Sierra on the east shoulder of the road.

After striking the truck, Hosking's traveled across the road and hit a parked Toyota Corolla head-on. The impact reportedly caused the Corolla to travel backward, uphill for 30 yards into a property, causing damage to the wall and door of a home.

Hosking then continued south and struck a Ford F-150, coming to a final rest on the west shoulder of the road. He was taken from the scene by an ambulance with multiple injuries.