Video of Tyre Nichols' deadly arrest being released spurs protests in DC

DC Police also activated their entire force (more than 3,000 officers) in advance of the video release from a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death.

WASHINGTON — Security efforts are ramping up in the District Friday in response to rallies over the release of body camera footage showing deadly force used by police against a 29-year-old Memphis man.

In D.C., heightened security measures were taken, with the entire MPD force (more than 3,000 officers) activated and fencing installed late Thursday night around the U.S. Capitol. MPD said they expected to have 600 extra people on the ground, including more than two dozen platoons from the Civil Disturbance Unit. Officers will remain on 12-hour shifts until the activation protocol is lifted.

Warning: Profanity in this video.

Harriet’s Wildest Dreams is partially shutting down the intersection of 13th and K St. NW as an action of solidarity for the people that have been killed by police including Tyre Nichols. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RZpVuYFpcz — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) January 27, 2023

MPD, which has been sanctioned by courts in the past for arresting people at peaceful, free speech protests, said it respects the community's right to demonstrate and peacefully protest, but "will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during the demonstrations." Police say they will take swift action should anyone break the law.

Civil rights group "Harriet's Dreams" organized a rally at 13th and K Streets starting at 5:30 p.m., while a separate protest was staged in front of the White House in Lafayette Square around 7 p.m.

.@DCPoliceDept is gearing up with guns,shields,tear-gas and Batons,cuffs and wasted tax dollars.Constituents, advocates, activists and protestors will be using their bodies and voices to demand that Law Enforcement stop killing Black People. @washingtonpost @nbcwashington @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0qlOedX28H — Harriet’s Dreams (@HarrietsDreams) January 27, 2023

In Memphis, Nichols' family said they want the video to be made public, but urge the public to resist violence.

"We want peace," Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells said. "We do not want any type of uproar, any type of disturbance. That's what the family wants. That's what the community wants."

Nichols' mother said she has not been able to bring herself to watch the video, and warns parents that children should not see it.