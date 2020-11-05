State lawmaker, protestors call for Dr. Levine to resign, Gov. Wolf praises her 'phenomenal job'

Protestors say Dr. Levine is to blame for nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state lawmaker led a protest today calling for Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Live to resign.

"I'm here to call for the resignation and firing of secretary Levine," said State Sen. Doug Mastriano, (R), to a crowd of supporters outside the State Capitol. "This is not a political stunt for me, this is all about saving lives. So, let's focus on where the need is greatest, not on the healthy. Let's focus on the elderly."

Sen. Mastriano says, Dr. Levine has failed people living in nursing home communities stemming from Dept. of Health guidance issued in March. In this letter, the DOH says, nursing and person care homes can re-admit residents discharged from the hospital with COVID-19. Sen. Mastriano says, that decision is in part responsible for the more than 2,500 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

"I would like to see a secretary of health that has real training in this area, training in virus, epidemiology," said Sen. Mastriano. "Someone who has experience in policy as well."

However, the DOH tells FOX43, Dr. Levine "remains laser-focused on protecting the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians."

Governor Tom Wolf also praised how Dr. Levine has handled the virus, and will not ask her to resign.