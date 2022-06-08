Protesters call for removal of Congressman Scott Perry and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano from November ballot

Protesters say Mastriano and Perry's alleged involvement with January 6th insurrection should disqualify them from holding office.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — About a dozen protesters gathered outside of the State Capitol office complex on Wednesday, calling on the Secretary of the Commonwealth to remove Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Congressman Scott Perry from the November ballot.

"We have several people that are running for elected office who have been involved with the January 6th insurrection," said David Wenger.

The protest was organized by members of Our Revolution, the largest grassroots funded progressive organization in the country, and Free Speech for People. They argue that Mastriano and Perry's alleged involvement in the insurrection should disqualify them from elected office.

“We have an amendment in place, which is the 14th amendment, section 3. It states that once they became a threat to our democracy, they should not to be able to hold another position," explained Carol Kazeem, a Democrat running for a PA House seat. "What we saw on January 6th is exactly what they did.”

Mastriano, a state senator, was at the Stop the Steal Rally in Washington on January 6th, but claims to know nothing about plans to storm the Capitol. Last week, he agreed to speak with the January 6th Committee and says he already spoken with the FBI.

Congressman Scott Perry was reportedly in contact with White House officials about overturning the 2020 Election results. Perry refused to appear for a deposition with the January 6th Committee, and called the legitimacy of the committee into question.

A spokesman with the Congressman called today's protest, "ironic."

“I believe in free speech, and I believe that’s what (Scott Perry) was exercising," said Karen Boscen, a Scott Perry supporter.

Protesters are encouraging Pennsylvania residents to take time to watch the public hearing of the January 6th Committee.

“I encourage and I beg people to search for the truth," said Cindy Dubbs. "The truth can be found if you do your research.”