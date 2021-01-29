Protecting the Capitol from unrest: Pennsylvania's National Guard is still in D.C.

Hear from two Pennsylvania National Guard members who arrived in Washington D.C. January 16 and have been there ever since.

Weeks after the Capitol riot, Pennsylvania's National Guard still hasn't left their post in Washington DC.

Nearly 1,000 of Pennsylvania's National Guard were called upon following the unrest on January 6th with Guard members such as Captain Allen Landis and Sergeant Raymond Sagi moving to DC on January 16th.

"Right now we're at a hotel. We've been at a hotel since we originally got there," said Landis who added the Pennsylvania National Guard members are working shifts that require 12 hours on and 12 hours off.

"During their 'on' shifts they were taking some rest, you know out getting a break from the cold, out in the Capitol visitor center, or various areas in the city to try to get a break as they rotated through on their 12 hour shift," said Landis.

Still in Washington DC! I'm talking to members of the @PANationalGuard from the nation's Capitol as they're still protecting DC after arriving days after the Capitol riot. What it's been like on the ground & what's 'fascinated' them the most @fox43 @ 4 #nationalguard #CapitolHill pic.twitter.com/9t4Uki6ZEZ — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 29, 2021

Both men said a lot of Guard members watched what unfolded in the nation's capitol leading up to their deployment. The riot, the inauguration, and the national attention surrounding the events felt 'unprecedented' and 'historic,' they said.

"We have a lot of experience across the National Guard but I think this one certainly felt a little different because I think it showed the importance from my perspective of how the National Guard plays a critical role in supporting civilian law enforcement and supporting the Democratic process overall," said Landis.

The National Guard has assisted in protection at previous inaugurations. The year 2020 into 2021 has resulted in multiple deployments for the Guard for issues surrounding COVID-19 and unrest, sending guard members overseas, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and now Washington DC.