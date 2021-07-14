Protecting animals in Pennsylvania: 4 years after Libre's law, how well is it working?

New data details animal abuse/neglect in Pennsylvania and how case numbers have changed since the passage of Libre's law

In 2016 a boston terrier dog that was found in horrendous condition stamped a pawprint of approval on a bill that Governor Wolf signed.

'Libre's law' has since protected animals in Pennsylvania from abuse and neglect by stiffening penalties against animal abusers, setting limitations on how long a dog can be tethered outside, and granting protection from lawsuits to veterinarians, vet-techs, and humane officers who report animal cruelty.

Four years after the law went into effect in 2017, new data from the state shows animal cruelty reports are declining.

The report shows:

- Animal abuse offenses filed since Libre's law was enacted dropped from 11,851 in 2018 to 3,934 in 2020

- Since the passage of Act 10 (Libre's law) 25,000 reports of animal abuse offenses have been filed with 54% claiming neglect

- York County falls within the top 10 counties with the highest number of animal abuse cases. Allegheny County had the highest number.

- 53% of the defendants in animal abuse cases were male

- 25% of the defendants were between the ages of 46-65-years-old

Pennsylvania's SPCA in Lancaster noted that their facility receives a neglected and/or abused animal within their center every few weeks. They also noted the pandemic has resulted in a number of pet owners surrendering their animals as people begin to return to work.

Officials at the shelter encourage anyone who needs assistance with their pet to contact them. However, they also stress the need for loving families to give animals a forever home.

Contact them here or submit a form on the website.

Walk-ins are accepted at the shelter for anyone.

Meet Bindy, one local dog looking for a good home.

PSPCA officials in Lancaster tell FOX43 Bindy spent much of her life tethered to a dog house in Lebanon County. They tell FOX43 Bindy's former owner will not face charges as the dog was willfully surrendered.