Protect yourself against scammers, Consumer Protection Week kicks off with event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is holding a consumer fair Monday, March 2nd from 11a.m. - 2p.m. in the Strawberry Square Atrium in Harrisburg to educated people about scams, and how to file consumer complaints.

Millions of Americans report being scammed every year, losing more than $1 billion. Today's consumer fair is an effort to teach Pennsylvanians to protect themselves when new and different scams continue to pop up.

The AG's office wants people to understand their consumer rights, and make well-informed decisions about their money. The AG's office and the Federal Trade Commission are constantly working to shut down scams but say, the best tool is consumer education.

Last year, the FTC says, the number one way people reported being contacted by scammers was by phone. The imposter scams was the number one fraud reported, with people losing more than $667 million from scammers pretending to be from the government, a well-known business, a romantic interest, or family member asking for money in an emergency.

There are also always news scams popping up. The FTC now warning consumers about scammers taking advantage of fear surrounding the coronavirus. Scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products, and are using fake emails, texts, and social media posts to push these products and get your personal information.

To avoid falling victim of a scam, the AG's office recommends people:

Never make decisions in a hurry

Never send money to someone you never met face-to-face

Don't click on attachments in unsolicited emails or texts

Never share personal information with someone who contacted you unsolicited

To learn more about scams and how to protect yourself from falling victim, click here.