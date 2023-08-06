How to stay safe outside amid Code Red air quality warning

For those who have to go outside today, there are precautions they can take to protect themselves from wildfire smoke.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Amid a Code Red air quality warning from the National Weather Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, health experts have advised people to limit their time outdoors.

For those who have to go outside, there are precautions they can take to protect themselves from the smoke.

“The best precaution is not being outside,” said Dr. Taj Rahman, medical director of pulmonary medicine at UPMC. “Having said that, if you have to be outside, one of the good things would be to have a mask on.”

Health experts recommend wearing a mask for any prolonged period outside. Preferred masks include respirators and the same N-95 masks that many wore during the pandemic. Both can protect against fine particulate air pollution. Other masks, such as surgical or cloth masks, do not work as well, but are better than nothing.

Dr. Rahman also suggested limiting activities outside that can increase breathing or make you feel out of breath.

“Avoid jogging outside or more strenuous activities, anything to prevent these particles from getting into the lungs,” he said.

Not everyone, though, can avoid being outside. Construction worker Matt Spohn was outside paving a sidewalk Thursday morning without a mask.

“Because it's not really that bad out, I don't think. There's plenty of other people out here working. It just doesn't phase me,” Spohn said.