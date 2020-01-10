Proposed resolution to create 'election integrity' committee vehemently opposed by some lawmakers

Some Republicans, on the other hand, say the resolution's intent is to review the election, create a report, and make beneficial recommendations for the future.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "Bad things happen in Philadelphia," said President Trump during the debate while discussing poll watchers which the president said were thrown out.

Pennsylvania's Secretary of State has since called the President's claims 'inaccurate' and 'misinformation.'

"The reality is: Bad things are happening in this committee," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D) during a House State Government Committee hearing Wednesday.

During the hearing, Rep. Kenyatta is heard vehemently opposing an 'election integrity' resolution proposed by Rep. Garth Everett (R).

You can listen to the full exchange here or watch below.

Essentially, the resolution, which you can read in its entirety here, would create a committee of five lawmakers to investigate and review the election. It would include three Republicans and two Democrats.

According to the resolution, the committee would be able to subpoena witnesses and documents, administer oaths to witnesses, take testimony, prepare and file pleadings and other legal documents, and employ staff for the use of the select committee.

"The investigatory powers that this gives to this committee are broad, uncontrolled, and completely out of line with anything we've seen with recent history. It is troubling," Rep. Kenyatta told FOX43 Thursday. "They [the committee] would all be selected by the Republican Speaker which is completely out of the norm...This is the concern: We cannot have people who are up for election, investigate their own election."

Kenyatta is also concerned because it is a resolution which means it does not need the Senate's approval or Governor Wolf's signature.

"What's so scary is they can rush it through," said the lawmaker from Philadelphia.

Republican State Representative Seth Grove, who is also on the House State Government Committee and present in the room during this tense exchange, says not so fast.

"You're well past the election when you start getting into the real work of putting it together," explained Rep. Grove.

During the hearing, Rep. Everett insisted the resolution's intent.

"The point of this is to after the election, look at all the things that have been done and look and see what was good, what was bad, and what we can do better," said Rep. Everett, who represents Lycoming and Union Counties.

"Looking at how laws are executed is a good thing," said Rep. Grove. "We should be reviewing this much more than what we normally do. So, looking at everything that has happened over the past two years on election law changes here in Pennsylvania, taking a step back, reviewing what happened, why it happened, and coming up with a good bipartisan solution, I think would be a positive step for the Commonwealth."

While critics say the committee could lead to an abuse of power or an investigation that hinders timely election results, Rep. Grove says another text will hold the committee accountable.

"It's that time of year. People on all sides get triggered very easy on anything election. Honestly, the general assembly and our powers are so limited by the constitution, we're not the branch to be looking at if you want to look at manipulation of elections," said Grove.

Grove said it would be minimum of a year before a report could be released. He said that's just the way good oversight operates.

"Their accusation of 'of, you're going to subpoena ballots.' That's actually unconstitutional. You can't do that. You're not going to subpoena voters. After the fact, if there is an issue to discuss it, but again, you wouldn't need a subpoena to bring people in; most people would come talk to you. That's what we found on the oversight committee. Again, we haven't had to issue a single subpoena. You call them up and say, 'can we have a chat?' You work it out, they come in, and you have a chat. So, I don't get the fear," added Rep. Grove. "Sitting there I was dumbfounded and flabbergasted, like 'how are you coming up with this stuff?'"

The house did not take any action on the resolution Thursday. It cancelled session due to a positive COVID-19 case from a representative. It will likely be discussed and voted on later this month.

Meantime, the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, a non-partisan organization, said the resolution is, "At best, an attempt to further President Trump’s effort to undermine the legitimacy of the election in the eyes of the people and to use confusion as a way of discouraging people to vote by mail or from voting at all. Trump knows, and it appears that Pennsylvania Republicans agree, that doubt, chaos, and confusion drive down voting. And, recent polls tell us that the only way for them to win in 2020 is by suppressing the vote."

The organization points to the preamble of the House resolution which it says, "calls into question the good faith efforts of the administration, county officials and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to carry out the election process fairly in this difficult time. And that suggests the true purposes of the resolution."

The organization wants House Republicans to limit the scope of the committee. It's asking for amendments that: