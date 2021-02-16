Proposed legislation to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccine registry act will be a statewide database for those eligible and willing to register for the covid-19 vaccine.

Pennsylvania lawmakers propose legislation that would make it simple for people to register for the covid-19 vaccine.

It was proposed by State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, along with other Pennsylvania lawmakers who wanted to simplify the process.

“People are waiting an hour, two hours on the websites and even on the phone trying to get registered for the vaccination,” said Bizzaro

Representative Bizzaro says the process would be straightforward.

You enter your information into the registry-- where you can schedule appointments for yourself or others.

“Then you get to choose the distance in which you’re willing to travel in order to receive your vaccination. your name goes into the portal and then it is picked off by one of the providers statewide--and you can be in line for your vaccine,” said Bizzaro.

He says this is not a partisan piece of legislation.

“This is something that no matter what part of Pennsylvania you’re living in--what kind of district you live in--whether it’s a democratic district or a republican district--these are the same issues all Pennsylvanians are facing,’ said Bizzaro.

And republicans agree.

“This is a clear indication that there is significant bipartisan frustration with how the administration has begun it’s abysmal vaccine rollout,” said the House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman.

The governor’s office released a statement regarding the proposed legislation saying in part: