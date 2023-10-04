Proposed expansion of property tax program

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lt. Governor Austin Davis stopped by the West Side Senior Center to talk about the property tax and rent rebate program.
The program gives rebates to low-income renters and homeowners each year.
Governor Shapiro's budget includes an expansion so that nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians would qualify.
"We need to make sure that working-class folks, vulnerable populations are able to access it. We're thrilled that we're going to be able to expand this program to a new class of folks who may have been pushed out or who may have not gotten it in the past," said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Pennsylvania (D).
The proposed expansion for the property tax and rent rebate program would boost the income cap to $45,000.
