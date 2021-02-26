Project to honor Lebanon County first responders raising funds for memorial

The memorial would include statues and plaques with the names of Lebanon County first responders.

The Lebanon County First Responders Memorial Organization plans to build a memorial to honor first responders serving now and those who have died in the line of duty.

"First responders don't get the credit that they have coming. They're up day and night no matter what the weather is. They respond to calls, and most of them are volunteers," said Bruce Daub, president of the Lebanon County First Responders Memorial Organization, "There are some paid but, most are volunteer firefighters."

The organization wants to raise money to fund the memorial.

Personalized bricks are part of the fundraising project.

People can buy bricks that will be used to pave the walkway of the new Lebanon County's emergency center in North Cornwall Township.