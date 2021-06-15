Project Share filling kids plates over summer break

Project Share of Carlisle gives out free food and books to children.

CARLISLE, Pa. — "Hi! Good morning!"

Emma Witwer, Nutrition Coordinator with Project Share, greets drivers as they pull into their Carlisle location. They launched their summer feeding distribution last week.

"We distribute a week's worth of food to children in our community... [from] 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every Friday running through August 13," Witwer explained.

The organization helps to fill the nutritional gaps opened by summer vacation, while also providing free books and plants.

"We find during the summer months there's an increase of child hunger because children are not receiving meals from the school district... So, a lot of times food pantries take over that throughout the summer," said Witwer.

"It's an awesome way for my kids to eat healthy," says Jen Mottern, a Carlisle native.

Project Share is open to the entire community, for children up to 18-years-old, with locations in Mt. Holly Springs, and Plainfield.

Emma and the team say they have plenty of food and they are excited to serve the community.