Pro golfer Rachel Rohanna in Dauphin County for a charity event

Raising money support agricultural education

DERRY, Pa. — Pro golfer, Rachel Rohanna in Derry township, Dauphin county today, raising money to support agricultural education, a topic that is close to her heart.

“Everybody’s got to eat,” Rohanna tells FOX43.

“It’s always going to be there for us, and it’s something that we need to keep our future generations involved with and keep getting involved in you know making things more efficient and anything that can help us provide food for everyone.”

Rohanna is not just an LPGA golfer, she is also a beef farmer in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Her background is why she decided to participate in the 28th Annual Richard Prether Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Golf Classic in Hershey.

92 other golfers raised $45,500 for agricultural literacy programs across the commonwealth.

The funds raised today will help the program continue to provide education labs, farm tours, and educational materials for students and teachers.