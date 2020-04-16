Principal at one middle school pieced and released a rap song which is dependent on students remaining attendant

In hopes of keeping attendance up when virtual school is in session, one Principal is turning to a new method of self-expression.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Principal Michael Alessandroni is letting his students at Northeastern Middle School know he’s missing them in a neat, drop-the-beat kind of way.

In his new hit single, Mr. A can be seen rapping, “It’s been a long time since I left you without a strong rhyme to step to. Think of how many weak schools you went to. Time’s up, I’m sorry. I miss you!”

Mr. A clearly has a talent for spending his time, busting a rhyme into these students’ hearts – a talent he’s been waiting a while to show. He explains, “I’ve always wanted to generate some sort of you know, lyrics or rap song. But I never had the time”.

Now, this lyrical genius is spending his newly acquired free time aiming to rehearse these songs, verse by verse, for the lucky students at Northeastern Middle School.

In the legendary song, Mr. A continues by saying, “Sittin’ by the radio, hand on the dial tone. As soon as you hear it, you pump up the volume. Dance to the speaker ‘till you hear it blow. Then, plug in your headphones ‘cause here it go. It’s a six-letter word when you hear it, it’s cool. Your body dance – school”.

What started with Mr. A’s passion for a good old fashion rap song, quickly turned into a show of compassion for the kids. He goes on to explain, "That said, we just need them to know we love them and we miss them. We want them to be successful both inside and outside of school and again, we will get through this”.

A little extra love is how this Principal is going above and beyond hoping the students will respond. He also says, “I jab at them a little too, I know how to have fun with them. I know they miss school. I’m getting emails from students who I thought hated me, hated life, hated school, hated their parents. And the message I’m getting from them is please don’t close school”.