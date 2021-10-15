Officials hope to capture loose zebras with new plan involving even more zebras

Believe it or not, the new plan involves using more zebras.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County officials have revealed a new plan that they hope will lead to capturing two zebras that have been on the loose since the beginning of September.

Three zebras escaped from a farm in Upper Marlboro and the group has been roaming around the area ever since. Unfortunately, one of the zebras died when it was caught in an illegal snare trap on September 16.

According to a press release from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources, the new plan involves using more zebras.

Prince George's County Animal Services claims to be in constant communication with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the owner and the caretaker of the exotic animals to work together to capture the remaining zebras.

Officials say the owner and caretaker have taken two zebras from the herd and are keeping them in an enclosure in the center of a corral. The hope is that by utilizing food and the other zebras, the loose zebras will return to the corral and the herd.

"Our priority is to make sure the zebras are captured and returned to the herd," says DoE Director Andrea L. Crooms. "Once this is accomplished, the County will conduct a further investigation, and any actions including any appropriate charges against the owner will be evaluated."

Veterinarians and officials believe this plan is the best approach for successfully capturing the loose zebras.

Prince George's County officials ask that anyone who sees the zebras to report the sightings to PGC311.

