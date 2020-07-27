Reaching the community in new ways, concert series coming for Prima Theatre

The last few months have looked a bit different for Prima Theatre. They now offer at-home concerts, building rental and will host September drive-in concert series.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Instead of closing their doors, Prima Theatre in Lancaster is reaching out to their community in new ways.

You can rent out their building for a private movie theater experience or schedule an at-home concert right in your own backyard.

"We know the power of gathering," Executive Artistic Producer Mitch Nugent said. "If we can find safe ways of doing it, we're going to do it."

Just announced, a drive-in music concert for the weekends of September 12th and 19th. The events will be held at the parking lot of Liberty Place, just behind Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

"It's the music of Carole King, Beyonce, Sara Bareilles and Aretha Franklin," Nugent said. "Fun music all done on the back of this 30-foot flatbed truck."

That truck will also play host to neighborhood parades available for purchase in Lancaster. There are 20 slots available to bring live singers, instruments, lights and more to your neighborhood.

There will also be a large community parade for everyone to enjoy.

"Everyone deserves at this time to have live music brought into their world when they can't come to the venues," Nugent said.

Instead of hitting the pause button and pushing 2020 programming to 2021, the theatre company is looking to use this moment to tell new stories.

"2021 is not going to be us pushing to what was happening to next year," Nugent said. "Our programming is giong to look different because our world has changed."

Stay tuned for updates on that as time passes. But, until then, the theatre company hopes to come out stronger on the other side by embracing the moment, rather than staying silent.

"I feel like we're serving the community better than we would have if we had not gone through all of this," Nugent said.