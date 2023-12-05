The Pride Of The Susquehanna hits the water on Friday

The famous red and white riverboat will be hitting the Susquehanna for its 35th year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pride Of The Susquehanna made a huge splash on Friday.

For its 35th year, the red and white riverboat launched into the Susquehanna to prepare for its summer season.

The boat hit the water Friday morning from the east shore of City Island. The public was invited to watch the launch.

And there’s a jam-packed summer on deck.

This season features princess and superhero cruises, bourbon nights, murder-mystery dinners, jazz nights, senior Mondays and more.

The Pride Of The Susquehanna is an authentic stern-driven paddlewheel riverboat built 35 years ago by the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society.

There are only five other riverboats like it in the United States Melissa Snyder, administrative director of the Pride of the Susquehanna, said.