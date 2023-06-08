'We are shocked and saddened:' Pride of the Susquehanna announces passing of founder

Mike Trephan, Pride of the Susquehanna founder and integral part of the Harrisburg community, passed away yesterday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is mourning the loss of an integral member of the community.

Mike Trephan, Pride of the Susquehanna founder, passed away yesterday, the riverboat company announced on its Facebook.

"Very simply, the riverboat would not exist without Mike Trephan," the post said. "Since Day One, Mike always had his hand on the pulse of our journeys. He will be so very missed. "

Trephan played a special part at the Veterans Cruise just last week, placing the memorial wreath on the Susquehanna on the first cruise of the evening.

Members of the riverboat board had expected him to attend next week's meeting.