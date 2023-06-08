x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'We are shocked and saddened:' Pride of the Susquehanna announces passing of founder

Mike Trephan, Pride of the Susquehanna founder and integral part of the Harrisburg community, passed away yesterday.
Credit: Board members of the Pride of the Susquehanna
Longtime Pride of the Susquehanna board member Lee Schwartz, left, with founder Mike Trephan, right.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is mourning the loss of an integral member of the community.

Mike Trephan, Pride of the Susquehanna founder, passed away yesterday, the riverboat company announced on its Facebook.

"Very simply, the riverboat would not exist without Mike Trephan," the post said. "Since Day One, Mike always had his hand on the pulse of our journeys. He will be so very missed. "

Trephan played a special part at the Veterans Cruise just last week, placing the memorial wreath on the Susquehanna on the first cruise of the evening. 

Members of the riverboat board had expected him to attend next week's meeting.

We are shocked and saddened to share the news of the passing of our founder, Mike Trephan, earlier today. Very simply,...

Posted by The Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Coroner responds to York County fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out