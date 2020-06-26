Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat launches additional events to welcome even more visitors this weekend

The Pride of the Susquehanna begins 45-minute cruises again this weekend.

Harrisburg is welcoming back a long-term resident along the waterfront.

The Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat will launch its 45-minute tours again this weekend.

"With next weekend being the fourth of July, we're all excited. Tomorrow will be the first day we do our 45-minute public cruises," said Deb Donahue, chair of the board of directors for The Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat.

The boat was placed in the water last week after a nearly two-month wait to operate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The season would have normally started in May.

"We probably lost revenue in terms of cruises that we had in excess of 25-thousand dollars and maybe more," said Donahue, who added she was still totaling the amount.

The boat has been conducting dinner cruises since last week. But operators are now looking forward to the extra revenue 45-minute cruises to bring more people onboard.

"The phones have not stopped ringing," said Donahue.

The boat has implemented multiple safety changes including marking lines for social distancing leading up to the dock. Sanitzer stations are inside the boat. Plexiglass has been added to the drink stations.

"We're also requiring that all of our passengers wear masks," said Donahue, who added that the masks can be taken off during dinner service. Dinners will not include a buffet and the boat is utilizing disposable cups and plates.

The Pride of the Susquehanna is running at 50% capacity due to the pandemic.

"We are deep cleaning every day," said Donahue.

The Harrisburg Riverboat launched on the riverfront earlier in June with the assistance of the PA Army National Guard. The exercise served as a continuing training mission for the Guard.