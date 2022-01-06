Flag raised in Lancaster City to commemorate Pride Month

June is the official marker for Pride Month, and communities across Central Pa. are beginning their celebrations.

LANCASTER, Pa. — To kick off the official start of Pride Month, Lancaster Pride held a flag raising ceremony at the Lancaster City Visitor Center on Wednesday at noon.

The ceremony was organized in conjunction with the City of Lancaster’s Office of Promotion.

President of the organization, Alex Otthofer, said, "It's a time for us to celebrate our individuality our authenticity and to also gather as a large community. The visibility piece is also very important for us to be here in such a prominent place in downtown."

Many people gathered in front of the center to celebrate and promote the LQBTQ+ community.

Current construction has changed where the flags are flown. Compared to previous years, the flags hang on the visitor center as opposed to the front of city hall. Event organizers said this change is great because it allows them to be seen by passersby more easily.

This was the first of eight events held by Lancaster Pride throughout June. According to Lancaster Pride, the events are designed to "celebrate and uplift Lancaster's LGBTQ+ community."