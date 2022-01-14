Preventing frozen pipes in frigid temperatures

Running your faucets at a drip to keep water flowing, adding some insulation, a space heater, pipe tape, or a lamp can help your pipes from freezing in cold weather.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Shelves inside Cramer's Home Centers in Mount Pocono are ready for incoming winter weather.

Shovels and salt are the obvious go-to's, but employees want to remind everyone to keep an eye out for something we often take for granted.

"Always check. If water comes out of your faucet icy icy cold. You might want to take a peek at your pipes and see how they look," said Phillip Cooke.

Phillip Cooke works at Cramer's.

He says the biggest concern is pipes that are in areas that get a cold draft.

"32 degrees is when things start to freeze so you'd wanna keep a thermostat in your basement, that'll let you know what temperature it's getting down to," Cooke said. "It won't freeze right away but if you have an air leak in your basement that's the area to worry about."

Running your faucets at a drip to keep water flowing, adding a space heater, pipe tape, or a lamp can help keep your pipes from freezing.

Employees at Cramer's say making sure your pipes are insulated can prevent many headaches.

"I have a heating job already today where they said we're going to leave the house is too cold. So I'm going to go over and check thermostats I guess. It's electric heat and then hopefully with this cold weather I won't get too many freeze-ups because that's a tougher job," said Mike Logan.

Mike Logan is an independent contractor.

He says he's gotten calls already this winter season, and with the upcoming cold front, he expects more.

"I had a freeze up where I had to go take care of it. You know, so It's just a normal part of the year for us down here in Mount Pocono here," said Logan.