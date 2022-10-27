Presidential visits and fracking: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 28

What you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 28.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 28:

Bringing in the big guns

The Keystone State’s elections are drawing both national attention and national leaders. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Democratic Party fundraiser Friday night in Philadelphia. The event is also a chance to campaign for Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Nov. 5 in Latrobe, Pa., near Pittsburgh. He will be joined by Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz.

National party leaders are following the Senate race in particular because control of the evenly-split U.S. Senate could depend on who wins in Pennsylvania.

Senate candidates discuss business issues

The United States Hispanic Business Council wrapped up virtual interviews focusing on the economy with each Senate candidate.

Both Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz said they support fracking in Pennsylvania, along with a transition toward more clean energy sources.

“If you want to protect the environment and grow the economy and protect wage earners, you want to harvest the energy beneath out feet,” Oz said in his Friday interview. “Because in Pennsylvania, we’ve got enough natural gas to power the whole country for hundreds of years.”

“Republicans must be honest that climate change is a very real thing,” Fetterman said during a Thursday interview. “But I also believe that this idea that we can somehow go to all windmills or solar panels is just not the truth. Typical or traditional kinds of energy sources are critical.”

The Senate race remains a toss-up. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average shows Fetterman’s lead shrunk to 1.6 percent following a shaky performance in Tuesday’s Senate debate. Another poll by Insider Advantage shows Oz leading Fetterman for the first time, by 3 points.

Deadlines

Some important dates to keep in mind:

Nov. 1: Last day to request a mail-in ballot. You can apply online here.

Nov. 8: Election Day, and last-day ballots can arrive at county elections offices.