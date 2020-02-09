White House Drug Czar makes a stop in Cumberland County

The 'Drug Czar' led a round table discussion with law enforcement where authorities discussed drugs being brought into the area and community-police relations.

"I came on the job 38 years. So, I've seen the whole gamut over the years. I've seen high periods. I've seen low periods. I'd say right now we're in a low period," said Strasburg Police Chief Steven Echternach.

Chief Echternach is talking about law enforcement, a profession which he says has seen better days.

"It's a challenge right now. It's a challenge for young officers," said remarked the Chief.

The Chief spoke with FOX43 after a round table discussion with Jim Carroll, the director of the White House office of National Drug Control Policy.

Carroll is perhaps better known as President Trump's 'Drug Czar'.

"We [the Trump Administration] want to hear from you... What you need, what we can do to help," Carroll said to law enforcement. "You all have the support and admiration of this administration."

While the press couldn't be inside for the entire round table discussion in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, law enforcement said they also discussed the drugs being brought into the area -- opioids and fetanyl to name just two.

"A rise in methamphetamine use. Meth use seems to be on the rise here," remarked Carroll. "We're getting ahead of it. We had an emerging threats committee looking at meth at the White House."

"I agree," commented Chief Echternach. "One of the reasons methamphetamine has been pushed is we have had so many arrests in drug delivery resulting in death in Lancaster County and throughout the region. It's safer [for dealers] to deal with meth and other drugs."

Echternach said Strasburg is also seeing a lot of marijuana. He said across the board there is little education to dissuade people from using it.

Carroll says there is a link between community police relations and drug trafficking.

"By not having law enforcement by not supporting them, we're going to see trafficking on the rise," stated Carroll. "We're going to see criminal activity on the rise. We have to make sure they [law enforcement] have training, they have the background to understand the best way to serve and protect the community."

"It's still one of the best professions there is, and I wouldn't change a thing," said Echternach.