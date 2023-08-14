Pres. Biden to visit Scranton for Ellen Casey viewing

The White House announced the visit by the Scranton native on Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Joe Biden will travel to Scranton on Thursday to pay respects to former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey in advance of a viewing at St. Peter's Cathedral.

Pres. Biden, a Scranton native, issued a statement on her passing here.

Ellen Casey died last week at the age of 91. Her husband was the late Gov. Robert P. Casey. Her son, Robert Casey Jr., currently serves as U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania.

A public visitation is currently scheduled for Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.

There's been a strong security presence around St. Peter's Cathedral on Wednesday to prepare for the president.

Biden is expected to arrive before visiting hours for the former first lady of Pennsylvania.

Ellen Casey was known not only as the matriarch of her family but of the entire Scranton community.

The president often talks about his Scranton roots and says Ellen Casey was a large part of that. Her work extended across the entire Commonwealth and beyond, and those who knew her say this visit is a testament to her legacy.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m., also at St. Peter's.