Cities in central Pa. get ready to celebrate NYE

For cities, it’s going to be the first celebration in three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — New Year's Eve is only two days away and many celebrations are returning in person.

Whether you’re looking for a party or a family-friendly event, there’s something for everyone here in central Pennsylvania.

Preparations are already underway in many cities and towns, including Hershey, where they'll be raising the famous giant Hershey kiss at midnight.

“Every year, right around this time is when things start to pick up. It’s a lot for our committee and our community members who are contributing to the event," said Julie Vastyan-Goolsby, the Hershey NYE marketing chair.

Hershey is getting ready to welcome thousands of people for their celebration, which promises a surprise display.

“It is a new display, it’s immersive [and] will light up the sky," said Vastyan-Goolsby.

Gettysburg is preparing for its own special new year festivities. The city is raising a 14-foot-tall version of Abraham Lincoln’s hat to ring in the New Year.

“This is the holiday hope. Hope for the new year, hope that things will get better. Whatever your hope is, that’s our goal is that you will be filled with your hope after the evening is over," said Patti Robinson from Gettysburg Alive.

Lancaster is also preparing to welcome 2023 in Binns Park with music and the return of the famous red rose drop.

“We are just excited for it to come back downtown and get the momentum going for the new year," said Katelyn Wright the special events and program manager at the Lancaster City Welcome Center.

For some of these cities, it’s going to be the first celebration in three years.

“I think, especially after the pandemic, when everyone has been so isolated, that it gets the community together and it boosts morale definitely," said Wright.