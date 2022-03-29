State Police: Pregnant woman delivers baby after being involved in suspected DUI crash; baby does not survive

The 21-year-old woman was riding in a car that was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver Sunday night in Dauphin County, according to State Police.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A pregnant woman whose vehicle was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver on a Dauphin County road was forced into labor Sunday night, and the baby did not survive, according to state police.

The 21-year-old woman was one of three passengers in a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling east on Allentown Boulevard (Route 22) Sunday at 8:43 p.m. in West Hanover Township, state police said.

Their vehicle was struck by a 2012 Kia Optima that was going west, according to police. The Optima's 27-year-old driver, who was also injured in the crash, was suspected to be driving under the influence, police said.

The woman delivered her baby after the crash, but the baby died of unspecified trauma, according to police.

Two other passengers in the victim's vehicle, a 54-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy, also suffered injuries of undetermined severity, and were transported by EMS to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle's driver, a 26-year-old man, was also transported to the hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury.

The suspect was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of an undetermined injury, police said.

The names of those involved in the crash were redacted by State Police.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, nor have any charges been filed.