PPL says its ready for season's first major snowstorm

While the agency expects some outages from the storm across its service territory in Central PA, PPL's says its preparation should help reduce the effects of storms.

PPL Electric Utilities said Tuesday it is ready and prepared to respond as the first major snowstorm of the season takes aim at the region this week.

"While we do expect some outages from this storm across our service territory in central and eastern Pennsylvania, our investments in grid safety, reliability and resiliency help reduce the effects of storms throughout the year," the agency said in a press release.

PPL points to its comprehensive power line clearing, combined with extensive smart grid automation and investments in more storm-resistant poles and wires, as efforts that have all helped to reduce storm-related outages.

"We believe the main factor in outages from this storm will be wind bringing down trees or tree limbs on power lines," PPL said. "In addition, heavy snowfall in some areas could limit access for repair crews. No matter the weather, we will work as safely and as quickly as possible – around the clock - to restore power to affected customers."

PPL issued the following safety reminders to all residents:

Stay well clear of any downed power lines. Assume any downed line is energized.

If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

Be sure to charge cell phones so they are ready to use in case of an outage. For information on storm safety, outage restoration priorities and more, visit pplelectric.com/outage.