Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Sheetz in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Sheetz in Lancaster County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the July 25 drawing, according to a press release.

The store the ticket was sold at is located in New Holland, and will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-37-38-39-65, and the red Powerball 5, less applicable withholding. Originally, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000, but the Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Some 21,700 other tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, as well, also according to the release.

The next drawing is set to be held on July 27, and has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $145 million, or $85.7 million cash.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.