Powerball jackpot reaches historic heights for its Wednesday night drawing

The drawing on Wednesday gives players a chance to win the $1.2 billon jackpot.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $1.2 billion dollars ahead of the drawing on Wednesday—the second largest in its history.

Halloween seemed to scare off any jackpot winners on Monday, which caused the total to climb to its historic mark.

However, Powerball announced that there were some big winners during Monday's drawing. Ten tickets matched five of the white balls to snag a grand total of $56.5 million. Each ticket pocketed about $1 million.

Wednesday night's drawing is the largest in six years. The last time a winner secured the jackpot was in August—and the lucky person was from Pennsylvania.

People in the Commonwealth have mixed feelings about their chances. Some argued people have to play to win. Others said that the abysmal chances of winning are definitely not in their favor.

The latter is not too far off. Powerball said the chances of winning any prize is one in 25.

And for the jackpot—one in 292.2 million.

An analyst from the sports betting website bookies.com showed what these odds look like stacked up against events in the real world.

To put that in perspective, a person has a better chance of getting struck by lighting twice, winning an Olympic gold medal or hitting a hole-in-one in golf than winning the Powerball jackpot.