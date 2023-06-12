x
Power Packs Project strives to feed hungry children through the summer with food drive at Clipper Magazine Stadium

A representative for the Lancaster Barnstormers said people who donate food can receive a ticket to a future baseball game.
Credit: Keith Schweigert/FOX43

LANCASTER, Pa. — As school ends and children face the prospect of a long summer without knowing where their next meal will come from, a Lancaster County nonprofit is hosting a food drive to combat food insecurity.

Power Packs Project will collect nonperishable food items at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wishing to donate can drive onto the warning track to drop off donations at the dugout.

The following items will be accepted:

  • Canned protein (tuna, salmon, chicken)
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Peanut butter
  • Cereal
  • Canned fruits and vegetables within the printed expiration date

Power Packs' distribution will begin June 21 and run through Aug. 9. The program provides food for kids who do not receive school lunches during the summer.

According to Feeding America, 22 million people experience hunger during the summer in the United States every year.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster Barnstormers says the Kreider Kids’ Park and concessions will be open during drop off time. People who donate food can also receive a ticket to a future baseball game.

