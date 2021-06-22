x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Thousands without power across Central Pa.

Over 5,000 people are without power across Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, and York Counties.
Credit: FOX43

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning after severe weather hit the area on Monday.

According to the Met-Ed Outage map, over 2,400 people are without power in Adams County, with another 2,100 people being affected in York County.

Dauphin, Franklin, and Lebanon Counties are reporting just over a combined 500 customers without power.

According to the Adams Electric Cooperative outage map, over 500 customers after affected across Adams and York Counties.

To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977.

To report an outage to PPL, you can call 1-800-342-5775.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.