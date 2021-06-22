Thousands without power across Central Pa.

Over 5,000 people are without power across Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, and York Counties.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning after severe weather hit the area on Monday.

According to the Met-Ed Outage map, over 2,400 people are without power in Adams County, with another 2,100 people being affected in York County.

Dauphin, Franklin, and Lebanon Counties are reporting just over a combined 500 customers without power.

According to the Adams Electric Cooperative outage map, over 500 customers after affected across Adams and York Counties.

To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977.